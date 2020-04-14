VIDEO: Jackets Rally Past Boise State

The Yellow Jackets rally past Boise State in the second half for an opening-round win at the Diamond Head Classic.

#BestofGT (December 22, 2019) – Look back as Jordan Usher and Moses Wright scored 18 points each, leading four players in double figures as Georgia Tech overcame an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat Boise State, 74-60, in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

Note of the game: Jose Alvarado played for the first time since Georgia Tech’s fourth game of the season at Georgia. He had missed seven of Tech’s last eight games since the opener at NC State with a high ankle sprain. The junior point guard played 29:32 against Boise State and scored 14 points (4-14 FG), including 10 in a row for the Jackets in the final 5:32.