VIDEO: Jackets Pummel Nebraska

The Yellow Jackets poured it on the Cornhuskers and got the big home victory, 73-56. Michael Devoe dropped 26 points to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

#BestofGT (December 4, 2019): Georgia Tech used suffocating lockdown defense and 26 points the Michael Devoe to defeat Nebraska, 73-56, and take this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (4-2) held the Cornhuskers (4-4) to just 32.3-percent shooting overall and 25.0-percent shooting in the second half. The Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer, Devoe recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season and hit four three-point field goals to go along with his eight rebounds and seven assists. Junior forward Moses Wright nearly had his second-straight double-double, finishing with 18 points to go along with his nine boards on the night. They went 18-for-30 from the floor combined.

Note of the game: Tech’s 32 field goals were its most in a game since hitting 32 in the 2018-19 season opener against Lamar, and its 73 field goal attempts were its most in a game since taking 73 shots against Boston College in the ACC Tournament on March 6, 2018.

Michael Devoe was an all-around threat in the Yellow Jackets' 73-56 victory over Nebraska. Check out his excellent day right here!

