Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Jackets Gobble Up Hokies

The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start against the Hokies and never let up as they went on to win 76-57.

#BestofGT (February 4, 2020) – Junior Jose Alvarado made eight of his first nine shots from the floor and outscored Virginia Tech himself 19-18 in the first half, sparking Georgia Tech to a decisive 76-57 victory at McCamish Pavilion. In a game of runs for the Yellow Jackets, they finished the first half on a 12-2 run including six straight points to close for a 38-18 cushion at intermission, before pushing the lead to 30 with a 13-2 run to kick things off in the second half.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game:  Michael Devoe returned to the court and to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 22 at Louisville. He missed the last three games with a bruised left foot. The sophomore guard scored 12 points, his 15th double-digit game this season. He went 5-of-9 from the floor with a pair of threes, had four assists and just one turnover in 32 minutes.

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado stole a cross-court pass and started a Yellow Jackets fastbreak, and finished it by tossing it to Moses Wright who threw it down in this ACC Must See Moment.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
May 22, 2020 VIDEO: Jose Alvarado Highlights

From ACC Digital Network, check out the junior guard's best moments from the 2019-20 season

VIDEO: Jose Alvarado Highlights
May 19, 2020 VIDEO: Jackets Roll Past Morehouse

#BestofGT: Yellow Jackets use well-balanced attack, efficient scoring in final non-conference game

VIDEO: Jackets Roll Past Morehouse
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets