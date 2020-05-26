VIDEO: Jackets Gobble Up Hokies

The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start against the Hokies and never let up as they went on to win 76-57.

#BestofGT (February 4, 2020) – Junior Jose Alvarado made eight of his first nine shots from the floor and outscored Virginia Tech himself 19-18 in the first half, sparking Georgia Tech to a decisive 76-57 victory at McCamish Pavilion. In a game of runs for the Yellow Jackets, they finished the first half on a 12-2 run including six straight points to close for a 38-18 cushion at intermission, before pushing the lead to 30 with a 13-2 run to kick things off in the second half.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Michael Devoe returned to the court and to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 22 at Louisville. He missed the last three games with a bruised left foot. The sophomore guard scored 12 points, his 15th double-digit game this season. He went 5-of-9 from the floor with a pair of threes, had four assists and just one turnover in 32 minutes.