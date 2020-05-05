Open search form
VIDEO: Jackets Fly Past Eagles

Jackets get third ACC road win of the season, outscoring Eagles in the paint, 42-18

#BestofGT (January 11, 2020) – Moses Wright notched his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards as Georgia Tech took a convincing 71-52 road decision over Boston College at the Silvio O. Conte Forum. Georgia Tech shot 51 percent from the field and outscored Boston College in the paint, 42-18, as the Jackets led for nearly the entire game. With the win, Tech improved to 3-1 in ACC road games this season. James Banks III had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting with five rebounds and four blocked shots and Jordan Usher added 13 (5-for-7) and pulled down six boards.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech held Boston College to 30 percent from the field. Eight Tech opponents this season have shot under 40 percent, and the Jackets are 7-1 in those games.

Highlights: Jordan Usher finds straight line to the basket for a dunk on Bubba Parham feed

