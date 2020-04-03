VIDEO: Jackets Edge Clemson in Regular Season

#BestofGT: Flashback to ACC Digital Network Highlights when Georgia Tech defeated Clemson in McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 12, 2020. In the final six minutes, the Jackets forced five Tiger turnovers, went 3-for-4 from the free throw line and Jasmine Carson hit a three-pointer as Tech pulled out the 49-47 victory. Francesca Pan finished with 17 points, followed by 16 points from Carson. Tech held its largest lead of the game of 11 points in the second quarter. The win pushed the Jackets to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in ACC play.