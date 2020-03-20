VIDEO: Jackets Down No. 23 Miami

#BestofGT: Flashback to ACC Digital Network highlights of Georgia Tech women’s basketball picking up its first of four Top 25 wins during the 2019-20 season. The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 23 Miami on Jan. 2, 2020 in McCamish Pavilion to move to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in ACC play. Three Jackets finished in double-figures led by 15 points from both Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Jasmine Carson, while Lorela Cubaj recorded her fourth double-double of the season. Tech staged a fourth quarter comeback, outscoring the Hurricanes, 30-12, in the period after trailing by as many as 16 points in the contest.