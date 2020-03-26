VIDEO: Ivery's Georgia HOF Induction Speech

Eddie Lee Ivery, Georgia Tech football’s all-time single-season rushing leader, was recently inducted as a member of the 2020 class of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. In his induction speech, he spoke emotionally about his time at Tech and earning his degree.

Ivery was among eight individuals that will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Macon. He played at Georgia Tech from 1975-78 and remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader in single-game (356 vs. Air Force – Nov. 11, 1998) and single-season (1,562 – 1978) rushing yards. He also finished his career as the Jackets’ all-time leading rusher with 3,517 career yards and still ranks third in Tech history in career rushing yardage. He went on to be selected No. 17 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1979 NFL Draft and rushed for 2,933 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Packers (1979-86). He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1992.