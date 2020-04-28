VIDEO: Historic Victory in Chapel Hill

For the first time since 2010, Georgia Tech has won a game at North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 96-83.

#BestofGT (January 4, 2020) – Jose Alvarado scored 25 points and Moses Wright added 22 as Georgia Tech used stifling defense and a dominant first half to upend North Carolina, 96-83, in its first victory at the Dean Smith Center since 2010. Tech started the game with a 19-2 run and didn’t allow a North Carolina field goal for the first 13:10 of the game as the Jackets’ defense held the Tar Heels to an 0-for-15 start from the field.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech’s 96 points matched the most the Yellow Jackets have scored in a game at North Carolina, tying a 96-89 victory in 1994, and the most the Tar Heels have allowed at home since 2003.