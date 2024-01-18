Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Highlights from Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Highlights from Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (Video by Jalen Williams, photo by Jaylynn Nash)

Share

Locker room celebration after Georgia Tech's Jan. 16 victory at Clemson

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its first year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Men's Basketball TECH TALKS: Men's Basketball Freshman Naithan George

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, GTMBB's Naithan George is this week's Tech Talks guest

TECH TALKS: Men's Basketball Freshman Naithan George
Men's Basketball VIDEO: Naithan George Joins ACC PM

Freshman guard Naithan George chats with ACC PM hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum

VIDEO: Naithan George Joins ACC PM
Men's Basketball VIDEO: Highlights from Georgia Tech vs. Penn State

Sights and sounds from the Yellow Jackets' 82-81 victory at Madison Square Garden

VIDEO: Highlights from Georgia Tech vs. Penn State
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets