VIDEO: Greenberg Lauds Jackets on Packer and Durham

Mark Packer and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg talk Georgia Tech basketball on Packer and Durham
ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg appeared Monday morning on the Packer and Durham Show, and after replaying the postgame comments of Jose Alvarado, launched into a glowing review of the Yellow Jackets and their season. Tech finished its season 17-9 following a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Loyola Chicago, but won the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference title in team history.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.