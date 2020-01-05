VIDEO: Georgia Tech's Triumph in Chapel Hill

Georgia Tech scored its first victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill since the 2009-10 season, when current NBA pros Derrick Favors and Iman Shumpert were Yellow Jackets. With the victory, the Yellow Jackets have won in Raleigh and Chapel Hill in the same season since 1995-96, when the Jackets had three future NBA pros in Stephon Marbury, Matt Harpring and Drew Barry.

Jose Alvarado led the Jackets’ charge Saturday with a season-high 25 points, hitting 8-of-12 shots from the floor and 4-of-6 from three-point territory, and registered career highs of eight assists and six steals. Moses Wright continued his standout junior season with 22 points (9-of-13 shooting) and seven rebounds. No visitor had ever led the Tar Heels by as many points at halftime in the history of the Dean Smith Center, as the Jackets went into the locker room ahead by 20 (47-27) on the way to their 96-83 win.

Check out highlights from Saturday’s game, narrated by Tech radio voice Andy Demetra.