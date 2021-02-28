VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Syracuse Highlights

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got a much-needed win at home over Syracuse, 84-77. Moses Wright had a huge game for the Jackets with 31 points on 14-of-25 shooting with a game-high 16 rebounds in the win. Jordan Usher added 19 points and threw down a couple of huge dunks. Michael Devoe chipped in 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Jackets..

Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright had a monster game against the Syracuse Orange. Playing the entire game, Wright scored a game-high 31 points on 14-of-25 shooting and added a game-high 16 rebounds in the 84-77 win. Check out Wright's best plays, including a couple of rim-wrecking dunks right here.

Georgia Tech's Jordan Usher flies in from out of nowhere to slam home the alley oop in this ACC Must See Moment!

Georgia Tech senior Jordan Usher goes to the rim with authority and nearly tears down the rim dunking in this ACC Must See Moment!

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore gets out on the fast break and hits the ridiculous layup while drawing the foul in this ACC Must See Moment!

