VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Pitt Highlights

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets bounced back with a 71-65 win over the Pitt Panthers. Moses Wright led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 24 points and 3 rebounds. Michael Devoe added 13 points and Jose Alvarado chipped in 12 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

It looked like Pitt's Femi Odukale was going to have an easy dunk, but Georgia Tech's Moses Wright comes flying in from across the lane to pin the shot against the backboard in this ACC Must See Moment.

The Pitt defense appears as though they had lost Georgia Tech's Moses Wright, but Jose Alvarado didn't as he tosses the ball up to Wright for the slam in this ACC Must See Moment.

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright caught the ball out by the three-point line and found himself with no Pitt players between him and the hoop. Watch Wright drive to the hoop for the rim-rattling 2-hand jam in this ACC Must See Moment.

Georgia Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.