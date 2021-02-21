VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Miami Highlights

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

Georgia Tech downed the Miami Hurricanes, 87-60 in ACC play, the biggest ACC road win in Yellow Jackets’ history. Michael Devoe scored a game-high 29 points for the Yellow Jackets, including shooting 7-11 from 3-point land. Jose Alvarado added 16 points, 6 assists, and Moses Wright had a 14 point, 12 rebound double-double in the win for Georgia Tech.

Check out Georgia Tech's Moses Wright's all out assault on the rim in the first half versus Miami. He threw down 4 vicious dunks.

Check out Georgia Tech's Jordan Usher get the steal and channel Karl "The Mailman" Malone with the big dunk in this ACC Must See Moment.

