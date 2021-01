VIDEO: Georgia Tech-North Carolina Highlights

Georgia Tech (5-3, 1-1 ACC) trailed UNC (5-4, 0-2 ACC) by as much as 11 in the first half and by eight with less than seven minutes to go before battling back in the final five minutes to secure its first conference win of the 2020-21 season. Tech guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe led all scorers with a pair of 20 points apiece. Alvarado also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists (both team highs), while Devoe sank four 3-pointers as well as handing out four assists.

