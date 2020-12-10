VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Nebraska Highlights

Georgia Tech vs Nebraska: It was a close game throughout, but Georgia Tech pulled away in the final six minutes to get a 75-64 win over Nebraska. After starting the season 0-2, the Yellow Jackets have won two straight over power conference opponents. Jose Alvarado scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Moses Wright scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half as well. Wright also had 8 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the game.

