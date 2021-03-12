VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Miami Highlights

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won their first ACC Tournament game in five years, advancing to the semifinals with a 70-66 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. Jordan Usher led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 15 points, and Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado added 13 points each in the victory.

Watch Jordan Usher gave Georgia Tech the lead over Miami by avoiding Nysier Brooks and throwing down a vicious dunk in this ACC Must See Moment.

Jose Alvarado might have saved Georgia Tech from a late-game collapse against Miami. With the Yellow Jackets up by two, a bad inbounds pass was heading out of bounds before Jose Alvarado was able to grab it at the last second. Then Alvarado really made something happen as he found Jordan Usher down the floor for an open dunk to put the Yellow Jackets up by four in this ACC Must See Moment.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.