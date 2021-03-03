Open search form
VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Duke Highlights

Yellow Jackets win fifth straight game with 81-77 Senior Night victory

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won a hard-fought overtime game against the Duke Blue Devils, 81-77, for its fifth straight win to finish the season 8-1 at home on conference play. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher scored 15 and 14 points respectively for Georgia Tech.

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

Georgia Tech has won five games in a row, and Moses Wright has had a double-double in the last four of those games. In the win over Duke, Wright had 29 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Moses Wright is relentless for Georgia Tech as he fights to get the offensive rebound and then takes his frustrations out on the rim in this ACC Must See Moment.

