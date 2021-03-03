VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Duke Highlights

Yellow Jackets win fifth straight game with 81-77 Senior Night victory
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won a hard-fought overtime game against the Duke Blue Devils, 81-77, for its fifth straight win to finish the season 8-1 at home on conference play. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher scored 15 and 14 points respectively for Georgia Tech.
Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.
Georgia Tech has won five games in a row, and Moses Wright has had a double-double in the last four of those games. In the win over Duke, Wright had 29 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
Moses Wright is relentless for Georgia Tech as he fights to get the offensive rebound and then takes his frustrations out on the rim in this ACC Must See Moment.
A win over Duke for the seniors! 👀🔋🔥💯#BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/vOsG0PiFKi
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) March 3, 2021
Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright is playing as well as any big man in the country right now. His last three games:
26 points, 10 rebounds at Virginia Tech
31 points, 16 rebounds vs. Syracuse
29 points, 14 rebounds vs. Duke
Yellow Jackets continue to trend toward the NCAA tournament
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 3, 2021
If Moses Wright Ain’t POY , I Don’t Know What’s Going On !!
— RealRyteJose (@AlvaradoJose15) March 3, 2021
Since 1990-91, Georgia Tech has finished above .500 in the ACC just four times.
Josh Pastner: 2
Bobby Cremins: 1
Paul Hewitt: 1
Brian Gregory: 0
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 3, 2021
Georgia Tech now has wins this season over Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Syracuse, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.
Yellow Jackets look like a 10 seed. https://t.co/aRhXYJIaPr
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2021
