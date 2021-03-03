VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Duke Highlights

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won a hard-fought overtime game against the Duke Blue Devils, 81-77, for its fifth straight win to finish the season 8-1 at home on conference play. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher scored 15 and 14 points respectively for Georgia Tech.

