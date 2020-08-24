Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: First Football Scrimmage

Yellow Jackets continue to prepare for Sept. 12 season opener at Florida State

Click HERE to learn more about the Support The Swarm Fund

 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics)FacebookInstagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 21, 2020 VIDEO: Geoff Collins Preseason Update

Head coach discusses Jackets' progress with 3 weeks until opener and importance of Support The Swarm

VIDEO: Geoff Collins Preseason Update
August 20, 2020 VIDEO: Football Student-Athlete Interviews

Juanyeh Thomas, Pressley Harvin III and Ryan Johnson meet with media following Thursday's practice

VIDEO: Football Student-Athlete Interviews
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets