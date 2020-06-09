Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Another Road Win as Jackets Topple Deacons

The Yellow Jackets went on the road and outlasted the Demon Deacons, 86-79, giving the team its first first back-to-back ACC wins of the season.

#BestofGT (February 19, 2020) – Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado combined for 46 points and nine assists, leading Georgia Tech past Wake Forest, 86-79, in Winston-Salem. It was the fourth road win in conference play for the Yellow Jackets, who moved to .500 overall this season at 13-13 and improved to 7-8 in the ACC. Devoe finished the game with a game-high 24 points and five assists, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the floor, including a pair of threes, and 4-of-5 from the foul line. Alvarado set career highs at the charity stripe, making 13 of 15 tries on the way to 22 points. The 6-foot junior had four assists and just one turnover while playing the full 40 minutes.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech shot 52 percent from the floor, and controlled the boards, 37-27. The Jackets also hit 29 of 39 free throws, the most for the team under head coach Josh Pastner.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
June 5, 2020 VIDEO: Jordan Usher 2019-20 Highlights

From ACC Digital Network, check out the junior wing's best moments from the 2019-20 season

VIDEO: Jordan Usher 2019-20 Highlights
June 3, 2020 VIDEO: Jackets Tackle No. 5 Louisville

#BestofGT: Jackets down Cardinals for first time as ACC foes

VIDEO: Jackets Tackle No. 5 Louisville
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets