VIDEO: Another Road Win as Jackets Topple Deacons

The Yellow Jackets went on the road and outlasted the Demon Deacons, 86-79, giving the team its first first back-to-back ACC wins of the season.

#BestofGT (February 19, 2020) – Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado combined for 46 points and nine assists, leading Georgia Tech past Wake Forest, 86-79, in Winston-Salem. It was the fourth road win in conference play for the Yellow Jackets, who moved to .500 overall this season at 13-13 and improved to 7-8 in the ACC. Devoe finished the game with a game-high 24 points and five assists, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the floor, including a pair of threes, and 4-of-5 from the foul line. Alvarado set career highs at the charity stripe, making 13 of 15 tries on the way to 22 points. The 6-foot junior had four assists and just one turnover while playing the full 40 minutes.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech shot 52 percent from the floor, and controlled the boards, 37-27. The Jackets also hit 29 of 39 free throws, the most for the team under head coach Josh Pastner.