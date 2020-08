#BestofGT (January 25, 2020) – The Yellow Jackets were led to victory by their point guard Jose Alvarado, who not only put up big numbers but also made a number of clutch steals and baskets in the final minute of the game. Alvarado ended the game with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and a school-record 9 steals.

NOTE: Graphic shows 8 steals for Alvarado, but post-game video review credited one additional steal to the junior guard.