VIDEO: Men's Basketball Unveils Classic Uniforms

Georgia Tech unveils 2020 Classic Uniforms for tonight's game against Clemson

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will be decked out in classic uniforms for tonight’s game against Clemson, reminiscent of the style the Yellow Jackets wore during the early- to mid-1990s, when Tech captured an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title in 1993, led by James Forrest and Travis Best, and a regular-season title in 1996, led by Drew Barry and Stephon Marbury.

More photos of the new uniform can be found here.

