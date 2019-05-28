VIDEO: 2019 Jackets Without Borders

Jackets Without Borders, Georgia Tech athletics’ award-winning international service trip, returned to Puerto Rico in May to assist with continuing hurricane rehabilitation efforts.

Twenty Georgia Tech student-athletes and four GT athletics staff members traveled to Villa Del Rio, Puerto Rico, an area that was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Georgia Tech’s 2018 Jackets Without Borders trip was also to Villa Del Rio to assist with rebuilding homes that were damaged by the category five storm, which is regarded as the worst natural disaster to ever affect Puerto Rico.

In April, the Jackets Without Borders program received the 2018-19 Atlantic Coast Conference Game Changers Award for community service.