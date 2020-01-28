VIDEO: The Brooklyn Burglar Sets a Tech Record

Jose Alvarado etched his name in the Georgia Tech record book Saturday by swiping nine steals in the Yellow Jackets’ 64-58 victory over NC State at McCamish Pavilion. The previous record of eight steals was set by another Brooklyn, N.Y., native, Kenny Anderson, who set that mark against Duke on Jan. 30, 1991.

It was the most steals by an ACC player since Florida State’s Chris Singleton got 10 against UNC Greensboro in 2010, and the most in an ACC game since March 10, 2000, when Justin Gainey of NC State had nine in an ACC Tournament game against Virginia.

Only three ACC players have had more than nine steals in a game.

ACC Single-Game Bests – Steals