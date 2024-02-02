Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Women's Basketball Guard Tonie Morgan

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, GT WBB's Tonie Morgan is this week's Tech Talks guest

Share

Purchase Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Tickets

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Boston College

Rewind to all the highlights from Sunday's women's basketball win

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Boston College
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Kara Dunn Joins ACC PM

Sophomore guard joins ACC Network to discuss the season

VIDEO: Kara Dunn Joins ACC PM
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Jackets Buzz Past Tigers

Rewind to all the highlights from last night's women's basketball win

VIDEO: Jackets Buzz Past Tigers
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets