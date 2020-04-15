Tech Talks: Men's Basketball Coach Josh Pastner

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner chats with Voice of the Jackets Andy Demetra on the Yellow Jackets since the 2019-20 season game to a halt on March 11. Tech’s season ended five days earlier with a come-from-behind victory at Clemson in the final regular season game.

In his fourth season at the helm, Georgia Tech closed February and March strong to post a fifth-place finish in the ACC regular season, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech’s 11-9 conference record was the first winning mark for the team since 2004. The Yellow Jackets won six of their last seven games, and nine of their last 12, to finish 17-14 overall.

Here are some more accomplishments for the Yellow Jackets in 2019-20…