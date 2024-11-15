Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Jordan Williams

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, Yellow Jackets' OL Jordan Williams joins Tech Talks

Share

TICKETS: Georgia Tech vs. NC State (Thurs., Nov. 21 - 7:30 p.m.) Parking Michael Isenhour Toy Drive

Georgia Tech Football Tickets 2024

Fresh off its win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Miami last Saturday, Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) hosts NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) in the Yellow Jackets’ final home game and Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of the 2024 season on Thursday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., under the lights at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football VIDEO: Haynes King on College Football Live

Tech QB discusses win over No. 4 Miami on ESPN

VIDEO: Haynes King on College Football Live
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - November 12

Head Coach Brent Key meets with media during the final bye week of the regular season.

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - November 12
Football VIDEO: Brent Key on ACC PM

Georgia Tech head coach discusses Jackets' win over previously unbeaten Miami on ACC Network

VIDEO: Brent Key on ACC PM
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets