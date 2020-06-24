Tech Talks: Eric Reveno and Malachi Rice

Georgia Tech associate head basketball coach Eric Reveno and rising senior Malachi Rice chat with Andy Demetra, the Voice of the Jackets, about the #AllVoteNoPlay initiative that grew out of Rice’s challenge to his teammates to exercise their voting rights during a team video call the Monday night following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rice made the call to his teammates, and Reveno began pushing the call on social media to have the NCAA declare Election Day (Nov. 3) a day off from mandatory athletic activities. All nine Georgia Tech sports teams who are in season at that time have made Nov. 3 a mandatory day off, and many other institutional athletic departments and conferences have jumped on board.