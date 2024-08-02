Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Chazadi 'Chit-Chat' Wright

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, freshman Chazadi 'Chit-Chat' Wright joins Tech Talks

Share

2024-25 Women's Basketball Season Tickets

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball Tyaunna Marshall: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Saluting Hall of Fame basketball player Tyaunna Marshall, Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Tyaunna Marshall: Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Women's Basketball REWIND: Women's Basketball Upends Virginia

Women's basketball upends Virginia for first ACC win of 2023-24 season

REWIND: Women's Basketball Upends Virginia
Women's Basketball TECH TALKS: Lorela Cubaj

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, former GTWBB great, Lorela Cubaj joins Tech Talks

TECH TALKS: Lorela Cubaj
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets