Tech Talks: Senior Guard Bubba Parham

Atlanta-area product who transferred to Georgia Tech following two standout seasons at VMI, Bubba Parham made the All-Southern Conference team as a sophomore and was named SoCon Freshman of the Year. In his first season at Tech, Parham started six games while Jose Alvarado was sidelined, and averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for the season, hitting 26-of-30 at the free throw line. The Snellville, Ga., native tallied six double-figure scoring games this season, all against power conference teams (Georgia, Arkansas, Syracuse, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia Tech). He changed his jersey number from 11 to 3 for his senior season.

Georgia Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004).