Tech Readies for Home Opener Against FSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will open its home slate this week. with two matches against ACC foe Florida State, October 7 at 6 p.m. and October 8 at 4 p.m. at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Both matches will air exclusively on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech ranked No. 12 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll (Sept. 30), its first appearance in the top-15 since 2004.

Last time out, Tech split two hard-fought five-set road matches against Miami, Sept. 24-25.

Mariana Brambilla recorded double-doubles in both matches vs. Miami

Matti McKissock moved into the program’s all-time top-10 list against Miami with 2,384 career assists.

Freshman Isabella D’Amico recorded a career-high 40 assists in Tech’s 3-2 win over Miami on Sept. 25.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Florida State, 31-22

The Jackets swept the Seminoles last season on Oct. 25 at O’Keefe Gymnasium, their first win over FSU since 2013

Due to COVID-19, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2020 season. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for the 2020 season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by stinger seats throughout the gym.

