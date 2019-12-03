Tech Plays Host to 2019 U.S. Open Championships

US Open Info | TV/Streaming Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be out in full force competing in the 2019 Toyota U.S. Open Championships on campus at the McAuley Aquatic Center on Dec. 4-7.

The Yellow Jackets will be represented by 22 student-athletes, giving them an opportunity to compete against elite swimmers from all over the world at one of the largest swimming events in the country this year.

Highlighting the men’s side for the Jackets will be juniors Caio Pumputis and Christian Ferraro. A three-time NCAA All-American and last season’s ACC Co-Most Valuable Swimmer, Pumputis will compete in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 200 breast. Ferraro, a two-time NCAA Championship participant and multiple school record holder, will be participating in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 fly.

The women’s team will be led into action by seniors Emily Ilgenfritz and Caroline Lee. Ilgenfritz, who most recently set two school records at this year’s Georgia Tech Invitational, will compete in the 800 free, 400 free, 200 free and 200 fly. And Lee, school record holder in the 200 back, will battle in the 100 back and 200 back.

The 2019 Toyota U.S. Open Championships will be streamed live on usaswimming.org. The A Finals on Dec. 6 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, and the A Finals on Dec. 6 and 7 will be streaming on nbcsports.com.

Georgia Tech Participant List:

Men:

Tyler Branscombe – 100 free

Josh Cohen – 800 free, 400 free, 200 free, 1500 free

Austin Daniel – 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free

Brennan Day – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast

Christian Ferraro – 50 free, 100 free, 200 fly

Jackson Harvin – 200 IM, 200 Free, 200 Fly

Clay Hering – 400 free, 100 fly, 200 fly

Daniel Kertesz – 400 free, 200 free

Joonas Koski – 400 free, 400 IM, 200 back

Aidan Pastel – 50 free, 200 free

Caio Pumputis – 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast

Dylan Scott – 800 free, 400 free, 200 free, 1500 free

Tim Slanschek – 200 fly

Clark Wakeland – 400 free

Leon Warnakulasuriya – 200 back

Women:

McKenzie Campbell – 400 IM, 200 fly

Kristen Hepler – 200 IM, 200 breast

Emily Ilgenfritz – 800 free, 400 free, 200 free, 200 fly

Caroline Lee – 100 back, 200 back

Catriona MacGregor – 200 IM

Julia Shuford – 200 breast

Nicole Williams – 100 breast, 200 breast

