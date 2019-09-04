Tech Hosts Lipscomb and IUPUI

Tickets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (3-1) hosts its second non conference tournament Thursday-Friday, Sept. 5-6 with Lipscomb and IUPUI for the Hyatt Regency Invitational.

With a 3-0 record in O’Keefe, the Jackets are looking to defend their home court. Just last weekend the Jackets plowed through the competition in the Georgia Tech Invitational to come away with tournament title. Tech took its first loss of the season on Tuesday, a road loss at Kennesaw State.

Thursday marks the second meeting between Tech and Lipscomb, the Jackets took the first and only meeting 3-2 at Lipscomb in 2014. It will be the first meeting between the White and Gold and the IUPUI Jaguars.

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 5

7 p.m. – Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech

Friday, Sept. 6

11 a.m. – Lipscomb vs. IUPUI

7 p.m. – IUPUI vs. Georgia Tech

Follow along:

Live stats for the match can be found here. Matches for the Jackets will be broadcast on ACCNX.

