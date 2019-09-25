Open search form
Open mobile menu

Tech Holds Annual GTAA Career Reception

Georgia Tech athletics holds annual career reception for student-athletes

On Monday night, Georgia Tech athletics held its annual career reception for its student-athletes. Below is a list of companies that attended the reception:

*DPR Construction
*UPS
*Waffle House
*JE Dunn Construction
*Enterprise Holdings
*YAH (You Are Here)
*Turner
*Ernst & Young
*Deloitte
*Konica Minolta
*Marine Corp

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 9, 2019 VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 4)

Georgia Tech marching band members create, receive energy from fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium

VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 4)
August 2, 2019 VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 3)

Assistant coach Tashard Choice talks about how Georgia Tech fans bring the energy to The Flats

VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 3)
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets