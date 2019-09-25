Tech Holds Annual GTAA Career Reception
Georgia Tech athletics holds annual career reception for student-athletes
On Monday night, Georgia Tech athletics held its annual career reception for its student-athletes. Below is a list of companies that attended the reception:
*DPR Construction
*UPS
*Waffle House
*JE Dunn Construction
*Enterprise Holdings
*YAH (You Are Here)
*Turner
*Ernst & Young
*Deloitte
*Konica Minolta
*Marine Corp
