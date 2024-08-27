Swimming and Diving Unveils Locker Room Renovation

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving unveiled the completed renovation of its men’s and women’s team locker rooms, transforming the area into state-of-the-art space.

“This renovation is the perfect way for our student-athletes to arrive on campus with an exciting and energetic outlook for the future of our program,” said interim Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach John Ames. “Both locker rooms are state-of-the-art space that could not have been possible without help from so many letterwinners and other donors that helped make this become a reality, and the home of Georgia Tech swimming and diving.”

Behind the generous gifts of several donors and letterwinners, the $1.4 million-plus renovation included several upgrades to the existing space. The revitalized facility features: