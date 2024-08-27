Swimming and Diving Unveils Locker Room Renovation

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving unveiled the completed renovation of its men’s and women’s team locker rooms, transforming the area into state-of-the-art space.
“This renovation is the perfect way for our student-athletes to arrive on campus with an exciting and energetic outlook for the future of our program,” said interim Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach John Ames. “Both locker rooms are state-of-the-art space that could not have been possible without help from so many letterwinners and other donors that helped make this become a reality, and the home of Georgia Tech swimming and diving.”
Behind the generous gifts of several donors and letterwinners, the $1.4 million-plus renovation included several upgrades to the existing space. The revitalized facility features:
- modernized visual displays throughout the space;
- 78 state-of-the-art lockers for student-athletes;
- new coaches’ locker rooms and lounges;
- renovated restrooms and showers;
- new stonhard epoxy flooring.
The renovation, which began in May, overhauled both the men’s and women’s locker rooms. In the new space, student-athletes are welcomed into both locker rooms with a custom wave-styled wall featuring the Georgia Tech logo and historical swimming and diving mural. Student-athletes’ lockers feature a hanging space, sample drawer space, a lockable storage area, charging ports and plush seating. Updated graphics are featured throughout the space, highlighting Georgia Tech and swimming and diving.
Several letterwinners and friends of the program contributed to the fundraising efforts for the project, seeing the renovation to completion. The renovations were made with lead gifts from:
- Dick Bergmark (GTSD, 1972-75; IMGT ’75, HON PHD ‘22)
- De La Guardia Family in honor of Mario de la Guardia, Sr. (GTSD, 1952; CHE ‘53)
- James Nozar (GTSD, 1998-2001; BC ’01)
- Edwin “Spike” Wahlen (GTSD, 1968; IM ‘70)
