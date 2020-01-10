Swim-Dive Readies for First Meet of 2020

Live Results | Watch Live

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving get back to action on Saturday when it hosts Auburn for the first dual meet of the new year at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Yellow Jackets will take the pool for the first event at 11 a.m.

The Tigers’ women’s team is ranked No. 14 in the country, while the men’s team is tabbed at No. 23. Auburn has already taken duel wins over LSU, Arkansas, Navy and Alabama, but suffered a sweeping loss to fellow ACC member Virginia on Jan. 4.

Tech is coming off back-to-back narrow setbacks in dual season, falling to Florida State and Tennessee. The Jackets are also looking to finish strong after more than week in Honolulu, Hawaii for Winter Training.

The entire meet will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Order of Events

400 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

Diving

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

Diving

200 IM

200 free relay

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

