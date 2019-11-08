Open search form
Swim-Dive Men Ready for Road Meet against Tennessee

Live Results

THE FLATS– Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving will hit the road to face No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

It’ll be the second meet of the season for the men against a ranked opponent, having already dropped a close 160-140 bout with No. 15 Florida State, Oct. 26 in Atlanta. The men were led by Christian Ferraro, who won the 200 fly with an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:45.86. He also won the 100 fly. They also got a strong showing from Caio Pumputis, who won the 200 free, 200 breast and 200 IM, while the team of Kyle Barone, Jonathan Yang, Ferraro and Corben Miles won the men’s 200 medley relay.

Live results for the meet can be found on the Meet Mobile App.

