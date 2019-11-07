Open search form
Open mobile menu

Swim-Dive Alumni Swarm Homecoming 2019

VIDEO: Georgia Tech swim-dive alumni were out in full force for Homecoming 2019

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech swimming and diving had another successful Homecoming weekend as it again welcomed a large swarm of alumni back to The Flats.

Highlighted by its annual Alumni Meet where both swimmers and divers showed they still had what it takes to compete, the former Yellow Jackets were ingratiated with current Jackets throughout the weekend with a get-together in West Midtown Friday night and a tailgate for the Georgia Tech football game on Saturday.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
October 25, 2019 Jackets host Florida State for "Vs Cancer" Meet

Swim-Dive hosts its home-opening meet against ACC foe Florida State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jackets host Florida State for "Vs Cancer" Meet
October 3, 2019 VIDEO: GT Swim-Dive at Swim Across America

Georgia Tech’s student-athletes raised nearly $8,500 for cancer research

VIDEO: GT Swim-Dive at Swim Across America
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets