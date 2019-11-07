Swim-Dive Alumni Swarm Homecoming 2019

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech swimming and diving had another successful Homecoming weekend as it again welcomed a large swarm of alumni back to The Flats.

Highlighted by its annual Alumni Meet where both swimmers and divers showed they still had what it takes to compete, the former Yellow Jackets were ingratiated with current Jackets throughout the weekend with a get-together in West Midtown Friday night and a tailgate for the Georgia Tech football game on Saturday.