VIDEO: Shootaround with Rodney Howard

In this week’s Shootaround, sophomore center Rodney Howard talks with Tech radio voice Andy Demetra about growing up in Michigan before moving to Georgia, developing as a basketball player at Tech and his favorite dog. On the court, the 6-10 sophomore has played in 10 games, including the Jackets’ last three ACC contests.

This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.