VIDEO: Shootaround with Michael Devoe

This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.

In this week’s Shootaround, junior guard Michael Devoe talks with Tech radio voice Andy Demetra about his mindset as a shooter on the court, feeling it on a big game night, advice on free throw shooting from an unlikely source, and his favorite Tech uniform combination.

