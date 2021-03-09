VIDEO: Shootaround with Malachi Rice

Radio voice Andy Demetra and Tech's senior guard talk about voting, One Shining Moment and more
In this week’s Shootaround, senior guard Malachi Rice talks about the satisfaction he gets from helping prepare the Yellow Jackets to play as a scout team member, what Tech’s campus voting movement meant to him, wanting to be a part of One Shining Moment in his hometown of Indianapolis, and his connection to British soccer star David Beckham.
This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.
