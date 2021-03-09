VIDEO: Shootaround with Malachi Rice

In this week’s Shootaround, senior guard Malachi Rice talks about the satisfaction he gets from helping prepare the Yellow Jackets to play as a scout team member, what Tech’s campus voting movement meant to him, wanting to be a part of One Shining Moment in his hometown of Indianapolis, and his connection to British soccer star David Beckham.

