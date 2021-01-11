VIDEO: Shootaround with Kyle Sturdivant

Georgia Tech radio voice Andy Demetra catches up with men's basketball sophomore guard
A product of Norcross (Ga.) High School who played his freshman year at Southern California, Kyle Sturdivant transferred to Georgia Tech after last season, and has played in all nine games for Tech off the bench this season. The 6-2 sophomore averaged 7.3 points across Kentucky/Nebraska/FSU games after going scoreless in first two, and hit for a career-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT) with three assists against Kentucky. His ACC high is seven points against Wake Forest, and he is averaging 3.7 points for the season. He is the first Norcross High School alumnus to join the Tech program since Gani Lawal (2007-10).
This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Georgia Tech radio voice Andy Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.
