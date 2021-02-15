VIDEO: Shootaround with Khalid Moore

In this week’s Shootaround, junior forward Khalid Moore talks with Tech radio voice Andy Demetra about his role on the Yellow Jackets’ team, legendary New York basketball players and his role as team fashion consultant. On the court, the 6-7 New York native has been a versatile player for the Jackets off the bench during his career, doing many things well that don’t show up in the box score.

This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.