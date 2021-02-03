VIDEO: Shootaround with Jordan Usher

Georgia Tech radio voice Andy Demetra talks basketball and bowling with Tech's senior guard
In this week’s Shootaround, senior forward Jordan Usher reveals how thrilled he is to be teammates and play alongside childhood friend Kyle Sturdivant, both of whom left for Southern California before returning to Atlanta. The Canton, Ga., native also is pretty creative on his Instagram feed and has an affinity for shopping at thrift stores. On the court, the 6-7 senior is averaging better than 11 points and five rebounds per game, and hitting 50 percent of his shots from the floor this season.
This interview first appeared on Georgia Tech Sports Today with head coach Josh Pastner, the weekly television show hosted by Georgia Tech radio voice Andy Demetra. It airs regionally on Fox Sports Southeast each week (6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. Saturdays). Fox Sports Southeast Channel Finder: Comcast 45 SD & 805 HD, DirecTV 649, Dish 437, UVerse 729 SD and 1729 HD. The show is produced by Learfield IMG College.
