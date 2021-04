The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets put an extremely exciting product on the court during the 2020-21 season. With ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright patrolling the paint, and Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher, Michael Devoe out on the perimeter and playing above the rim, the Jackets gave fans something to cheer about every game. Check out the top 5 plays from the Yellow Jackets 2020-21 season here.