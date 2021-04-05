Road to an ACC Championship - Jackets Topple Kentucky

This was only the beginning for the Georgia Tech after dropping home games to Georgia State and Mercer to start the 2020-21 season. The Yellow Jackets got their first win of the season with a 79-62 victory over #20 Kentucky at State Farm Arena. Tech had 15 steals and turned 21 Kentucky turnovers into 33 points. Moses Wright led the way for Georgia Tech with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals. Bubba Parham scored 17 points and dished out four assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant added 15 points.