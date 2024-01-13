No. 11 Duke Rallies Past Tech in Durham, 84-79

Durham, N.C. – Miles Kelly scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season, while freshmen Naithan George and Baye Ndongo scored 16 points apiece, but Georgia Tech was unable to contain Duke in the latter moments and lost, 84-79, to the 11th-ranked Blue Devils Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tech (8-8, 1-4 ACC) led by as many as 10 points early in the second half and held a 69-66 lead at the under-8 timeout before the Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC) ran off 10 straight points to grab a lead they would not relinquish. The Jackets managed to close the gap to two and then to one in the final three minutes, but ultimately suffered their fifth straight loss while Duke won its eighth game in a row.

Tech was able to go into intermission tied at 39 after trailing 28-18, limiting Duke to one field goal over the final 9:21 despite Ndongo playing only seven minutes due to foul trouble. The Jackets shot 52 percent from the floor and hit 8-of-14 from three-point range.

Out of halftime, the Jackets outscored the Blue Devils 14-2 to take a 53-43 lead five and a half minutes in, forcing Duke to call timeout. The Blue Devils scored eighth straight out of that timeout and the game remained close after that. The game featured nine ties and 11 lead changes, and neither team led by more than 10 points.

Kelly, Ndongo and George scored 29 of Tech’s 40 points after intermission as the Yellow Jackets shot 57 percent from the floor, 54.3 percent for the game. Tech hit 10-plus three-point field goals for the third straight game, making 11-of-20.

Duke shot just 43 percent from the floor, but made 10-of-21 from three-point range and outscored the Jackets 20-8 from the free throw line. Kyle Filipowski led three Blue Devils in double digits, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds. Jeremy Roach tallied 17 points, and Tyrese Proctor added 16.

Tech stays on the road for its next game, visiting No. 21 Clemson Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip is at 9 p.m., and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network.