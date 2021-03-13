ACC CHAMPIONS!

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes
Press Conference Transcripts: Head coach Josh Pastner | Michael Devoe | Jose Alvarado
GREENSBORO, N.C. – For the first time in 28 years and the fourth time overall, Georgia Tech men’s basketball is the Atlantic Coast Conference champion! Tournament MVP Michael Devoe paced four Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead fourth-seeded Tech to a 80-75 victory over No. 2-seeded and No. 13-ranked Florida State in the 2021 ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Greensboro Coliseum.
With the win, Georgia Tech (17-8) earns the conference’s automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. Tech’s 2021 ACC championship is its first since 1993. The Jackets also won ACC titles in 1985 and 1990.
After leading 31-30 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets trailed by nine points at 44-35 with less than 14 minutes to go in the ballgame. However, sparked by a driving layup and a 3-pointer by Jordan Usher and capped by a steal and layup by Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech went on a 13-2 run to retake a 48-46 lead. While Florida State was able to pull even three times, the Yellow Jackets never trailed again.
Key plays for the Jackets down the stretch included a thunderous dunk by Usher that stretched the Jackets’ lead to 66-60 shortly after FSU had pulled within four with less than three minutes to go, and a steal by Alvarado and pass ahead to Devoe for a layup in the waning seconds that sealed the victory. Tech also made 12-of-13 free throws over the final two minutes of the contest.
Despite four scorers in double-figures – Devoe, Usher (15), Moses Wright (15) and Alvarado (13) – it was Georgia Tech’s defense that was the key to its fifth win of the season over a nationally ranked team (against just three losses). Tech forced Florida State into a season-high 25 turnovers, triggered by an ACC Tournament championship game record 15 steals, and scored a whopping 31 points off the Seminoles’ miscues. Alvarado, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, led all players with five steals.
Devoe became the fourth Tech player to win the Everett Case Award as tournament MVP, joining Mark Price (1985), Brian Oliver (1990) and James Forrest (1993).
Alvarado joined Devoe as a member of the all-ACC Tournament first team. Usher earned second-team honors. Devoe was named tournament MVP on the strength of scoring 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting (.591) in the Jackets’ two wins in Greensboro.
Georgia Tech rides an eight-game winning streak, its longest since 1996, into next week’s NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets will learn their tournament draw on Sunday evening, when the full 68-team bracket is unveiled at 6 p.m. on CBS.
Michael Devoe was named ACC Tournament MVP after recording 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting (photo courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference).
Post-Game Notes
- Georgia Tech (17-8) claimed its fourth ACC Tournament championship and its first since 1993. The Yellow Jackets are now 4-4 all-time in tournament title games.
- The Yellow Jackets are the sixth No. 4 seed to win the ACC Tournament, and the first since North Carolina in 1989.
- Georgia Tech claimed its first championship at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Yellow Jackets’ previous ACC Tournament titles came The Omni in Atlanta (1985) and at the Charlotte Coliseum (1990 and 1993). Saturday night marked Tech’s first berth in the championship game since 2010, and the eighth time in their conference history.
- While this marks Georgia Tech’s first ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro, the Yellow Jackets reached the title game here three times prior to this season (1986 versus Duke, 1996 versus Wake Forest, and 2010 versus Duke).
- Georgia Tech earned the ACC’s automatic qualifying berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will carry an eight-game winning streak into next week’s play in Indianapolis. The Yellow Jackets have not lost a game in more than a month (74-72 at Clemson on Feb. 12).
- Georgia Tech has played in 40 ACC Tournaments, and has a 28-37 all-time record in the event.
- Saturday night’s outcome left the Yellow Jackets with a 2-1 edge versus FSU this season. The teams split during the regular season, with the Seminoles winning 74-61 in Tallahassee on Dec. 15, while the Yellow Jackets won 76-65 in Atlanta on Jan. 30.
- Tournament MVP Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech in scoring with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. He led four Yellow Jackets scoring in double figures (Moses Wright and Jordan Usher had 15 points each; Jose Alvarado had 13). Devoe became the fourth Tech player to win the Everett Case Award, joining Mark Price (1985), Brian Oliver (1990) and James Forrest (1993).
- Florida State shot 56 percent from the floor, but the Yellow Jackets scored 31 points off 25 Seminole turnovers. The 25 turnovers were the most by an ACC team in any game this year and the second-most in ACC Tournament championship game history, behind North Carolina’s 26 versus Duke in 1989.
- Georgia Tech’s 15 steals set an ACC Championship game record, eclipsing the previous mark of 14 set four times prior to Saturday night. ACC Defensive Player of the Year Jose Alvarado led the effort with five steals.
- This year’s ACC Tournament championship is the fourth overall league tournament title for Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, who led Memphis to three straight Conference-USA tourney titles from 2011-13.
- Georgia Tech became the fifth school to win at least four ACC Tournament championships, joining Duke (21), North Carolina (18), NC State (10) and Wake Forest (4).
Moses Wright hauled in eight rebounds along with 15 points on Saturday (photo courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference).
Game Highlights
