New-Look Zelnak Center Unveiled

THE FLATS – Whenever Yellow Jacket basketball players return to campus this summer, they’ll return to a new-look home. Georgia Tech athletics on Friday unveiled a renovation project for the Zelnak Basketball Center – the home practice facility for men’s and women’s basketball.

Planning for the renovation began in October 2019 with construction work beginning in February 2020. The newly rebranded Zelnak Center incorporates the Georgia Tech wordmarks, insignias of the Atlantic Coast Conference and Georgia Tech’s official athletic apparel sponsor, adidas, and also showcases the Atlanta skyline.

The Robert A. Anclien Strength and Conditioning Center also received a facelift, featuring the same branding elements.

The Zelnak Center, located on the southeast side of McCamish Pavilion, includes one full-size court with eight baskets, a 24-seat theater for video instruction and the 2,500-square foot strength and conditioning center. The 20,000-square foot Zelnak Center originally opened in 2009.