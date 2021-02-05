ProJackets Football Report: Super Bowl LV

THE FLATS — The National Football League comes to its mighty conclusion when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Super Bowl LV for this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.
Chiefs’ kicker and #ProJacket Harrison Butker has had another stellar season. At a 92.6-percent clip, he’s made 25 of 27 field goal attempts this season, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards. In addition to 48 PATs, Butker also launched 95 kickoffs for 72 touchbacks, averaging 63.4 yards per boot.
Butker is the 38th former Georgia Tech student-athlete to play in a Super Bowl, however, he’s only the third Yellow Jacket to play in back-to-back Super Bowls, joining Dorsey Levens and Shaq Mason.
Overall, Butker is the eighth to play in multiple Super Bowls, joining:
- 3 – Billy Curry (I-Packers, III-Colts, V-Colts)
- 3 – Dorsey Levens (XXXI-Packers, XXXII-Packers, XXXIX-Eagles)
- 3 – Shaq Mason (LI-Patriots, LII-Patriots, LIII-Patriots)
- 2 – John Davis (XXV-Bills, XXVIII-Bills)
- 2 – Mark Pike (XXV-Bills, XXVIII-Bills)
- 2 – Demaryius Thomas (XLVIII-Broncos, 50-Broncos)
- 2 – Phillip Wheeler (XLIV-Colts, LI-Falcons)
Counting this year, at least one Yellow Jacket has appeared in 13 of the last 14 Super Bowls (the exception being Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 – Patriots vs. Seahawks).
For the second-straight year, Butker will be one of the Chiefs’ team captains for Super Bowl LV. According to USA Today, Chiefs’ “captains aren’t selected at the beginning of each season as they are with many other teams. Instead, ahead of a playoff run, the Chiefs players gather and vote on team captains. It’s a tradition in which hard work, effort and leadership throughout the regular season are recognized by peers. The coaching staff has no input on the matter, it’s all voted on by the players in the locker room.”
With a Chiefs win, Butker would become the first Yellow Jacket to ever win consecutive Super Bowls.
Around Social Media
